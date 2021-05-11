US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

