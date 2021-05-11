US Bancorp DE Sells 1,144 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

