US Bancorp DE Sells 1,854 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

