US Bancorp DE Sells 2,164 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of CMC Materials worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CMC Materials by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 272,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.