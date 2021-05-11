US Bancorp DE Sells 4,443 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

