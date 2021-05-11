US Bancorp DE Sells 5,764 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

