US Bancorp DE Sells 6,301 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $200,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of ED opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.