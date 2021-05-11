US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

