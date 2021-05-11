USDK Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $307.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

