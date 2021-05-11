V-ID (VIDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.00884960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

