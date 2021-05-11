v.systems 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.01 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and $7.01 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,197,168,542 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,560,078 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

