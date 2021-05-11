Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $272.73 million and $1.59 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 308,971,295 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

