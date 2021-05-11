Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE VMI traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $259.82. 127,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

