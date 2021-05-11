Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

VOX stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $84.36 and a twelve month high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

