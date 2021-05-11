Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 448,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

