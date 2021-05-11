Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 86,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

