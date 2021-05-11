Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $12,187,000.

VGIT stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

