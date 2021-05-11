Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

