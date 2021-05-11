Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

