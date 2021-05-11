Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2,799.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

