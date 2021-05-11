Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $464,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $380.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

