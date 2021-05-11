Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

