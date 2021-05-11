Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

