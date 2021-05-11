Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.91. 249,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $123.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

