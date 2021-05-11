Vanilla Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110,863.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $110,863.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.08 or 0.00050805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

