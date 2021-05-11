Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

