Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.21 million.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 2,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

