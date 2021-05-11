Veil 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $120,069.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Veil has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $120,069.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

