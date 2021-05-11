Velas (VLX) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Velas has a market cap of $351.10 million and $6.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

