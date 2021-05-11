Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244,707 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 2.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.94% of Ventas worth $389,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ventas by 20.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 392,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ventas by 3,848.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

