Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

VCYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 112,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

