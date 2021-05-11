VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,735.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.45 or 1.00350152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00236772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001799 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,628,277 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.