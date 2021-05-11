Vertcoin Trading Down 13% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.90 or 0.07165471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.98 or 0.02577267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00659300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00195255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.31 or 0.00790847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.00662396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00523819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,973,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

