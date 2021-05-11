Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.79

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 313739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Vertex by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,640,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

