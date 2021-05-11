Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) recently:

5/10/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/30/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/28/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/13/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/6/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

3/31/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,409. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.8387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

