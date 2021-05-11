VestChain Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. VestChain has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $84,036.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VestChain has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00084537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.00 or 0.00797923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.40 or 0.09123459 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

