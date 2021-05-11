Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.