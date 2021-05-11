VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,381,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,369 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up approximately 2.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.49% of VICI Properties worth $377,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,105 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

