Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VTXPF remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

