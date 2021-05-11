VideoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $908,378.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $55.47 million and $908,378.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

