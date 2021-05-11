VIG Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $8,553.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.59 or 0.12706576 BTC.
- Psychic (PSY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Echoin (EC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002301 BTC.
VIG Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “
VIG Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.
