Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 206.42% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

VFF traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,742. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$834.64 million and a P/E ratio of 44.48.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

