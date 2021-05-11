Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 206.42% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
VFF traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,742. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$834.64 million and a P/E ratio of 44.48.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
