Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 1,821 Shares

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,821 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,797.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,076.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vince alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Marie Fogel sold 523 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $6,228.93.

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of Vince worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.