Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.05. Vince shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 38,099 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.