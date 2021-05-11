Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.05. Vince shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 38,099 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
