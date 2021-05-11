Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 299988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

