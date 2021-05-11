Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 78.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

