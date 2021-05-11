Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 64,300 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.19% of Life Storage worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

NYSE:LSI opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.