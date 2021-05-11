Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $12.63 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Newmont stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

