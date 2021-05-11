Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

