Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

